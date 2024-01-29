NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts 9th Annual Youth Art Show

Yorktown, Va. (February 2, 2024) Military affiliated youth participants receive awards as part of the 9th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Youth Center. The Youth Center gives military affiliation children a place to learn and relax after school and during summer vacations. The center includes spaces for various activities such as art, science, a game room, inclusive play, music and other youth friendly activities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

