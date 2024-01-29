Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts 9th Annual Youth Art Show [Image 5 of 8]

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 2, 2024) Military affiliated youth participants receive awards as part of the 9th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Youth Center. The Youth Center gives military affiliation children a place to learn and relax after school and during summer vacations. The center includes spaces for various activities such as art, science, a game room, inclusive play, music and other youth friendly activities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 21:40
    Photo ID: 8223457
    VIRIN: 240202-N-TG517-3311
    Resolution: 4690x3537
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts 9th Annual Youth Art Show [Image 8 of 8], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Youth Center
    Military Child
    Art Show
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

