    Col Van Thai takes command of the 434th Air Refueling Wing [Image 1 of 2]

    Col Van Thai takes command of the 434th Air Refueling Wing

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachel Barton 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, Fourth Air Force commander passes the 434th Air Refueling Wing guidon to Col. Van Thai, incoming 434th Air Refueling Wing commander, during a special ceremony at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Rachel Barton)

