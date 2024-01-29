Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, Fourth Air Force commander passes the 434th Air Refueling Wing guidon to Col. Van Thai, incoming 434th Air Refueling Wing commander, during a special ceremony at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Rachel Barton)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2024 18:08
|Photo ID:
|8223426
|VIRIN:
|240203-F-NQ307-2074
|Resolution:
|2410x3615
|Size:
|840.7 KB
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Col Van Thai takes command of the 434th Air Refueling Wing [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Rachel Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT