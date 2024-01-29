Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sudden Response 2024

    Sudden Response 2024

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    FORT EUSTIS, Virginia (February 3, 2024) – Army Sergeant Daniel Orozco from Joint Task - Medical works on a laptop during exercise Sudden Response 24 led by Joint Task Force - Civil Support (JTF-CS), Fort Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 3, 2024. JTF-CS provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and Determined Response are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This groundbreaking collaboration intertwines JTF-CS’ annual exercise Sudden Response with the Certification Exercise for the Defense Coordinating Officer (DCO) from FEMA Region I, setting a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. The exercise unifies and helps train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Ryan Walvoord)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 17:37
    Photo ID: 8223419
    VIRIN: 240203-N-FD648-1013
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sudden Response 2024, by PO2 Ryan Walvoord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-CS
    Sudden Response 2024
    U.S.. Army Norh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT