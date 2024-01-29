Sudden Response 2024

FORT EUSTIS, Virginia (February 3, 2024) – Army Sergeant Daniel Orozco from Joint Task - Medical works on a laptop during exercise Sudden Response 24 led by Joint Task Force - Civil Support (JTF-CS), Fort Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 3, 2024. JTF-CS provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and Determined Response are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This groundbreaking collaboration intertwines JTF-CS’ annual exercise Sudden Response with the Certification Exercise for the Defense Coordinating Officer (DCO) from FEMA Region I, setting a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. The exercise unifies and helps train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Ryan Walvoord)

