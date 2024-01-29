A Marine Corps cake sits on a table during Col. Daniel Sullivan’s retirement ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C, Feb. 1, 2024. During the ceremony, Sullivan was honored for his time in the Marine Corps and congratulated for his 30 years of service. Sullivan, with a notable service record spanning from 1993 to 2024, served across the globe with the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Pysher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.03.2024 20:01 Photo ID: 8223412 VIRIN: 240201-M-EA659-1368 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 21.55 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marine Col. and Senator Daniel Sullivan retires after 30 years [Image 24 of 24], by LCpl Sarah Pysher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.