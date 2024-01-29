U.S. Marine Col. and Senator Daniel Sullivan retires after 30 years

A Marine Corps cake sits on a table during Col. Daniel Sullivan’s retirement ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C, Feb. 1, 2024. During the ceremony, Sullivan was honored for his time in the Marine Corps and congratulated for his 30 years of service. Sullivan, with a notable service record spanning from 1993 to 2024, served across the globe with the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Pysher)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2024 20:01
|Photo ID:
|8223412
|VIRIN:
|240201-M-EA659-1368
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|21.55 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
