U.S. Marine Col. and Senator Daniel Sullivan retires after 30 years

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Daniel Sullivan and spouse Julie Sullivan cut a Marine Corps cake during his retirement ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C, Feb. 1, 2024. During the ceremony, Sullivan was honored for his time in the Marine Corps and congratulated for his 30 years of service. Sullivan is a Senator from Alaska and pursued a career in the Marine Corps Reserve simultaneously. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Pysher)

