    U.S. Marine Col. and Senator Daniel Sullivan retires after 30 years [Image 22 of 24]

    U.S. Marine Col. and Senator Daniel Sullivan retires after 30 years

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Pysher 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Daniel Sullivan poses for a photo with family and friends during his retirement ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C, Feb. 1, 2024. During the ceremony, Sullivan was honored for his time in the Marine Corps and congratulated for his 30 years of service. Sullivan is a Senator from Alaska and pursued a career in the Marine Corps Reserve simultaneously. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Pysher)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 20:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Senate
    Retirement
    Marine Forces Reserve
    MFR
    Barracks Washington

