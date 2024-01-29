U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Maniel F. Rodriguez Guzman, retired, gives a speech during a retirement ceremony at Camp Santiago Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 3, 2024. Rodriguez Served 26 years. The 101st Troop Command honored the retired Soldiers thanking them for their dedication and commitment in the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez )
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2024 18:07
|Photo ID:
|8223361
|VIRIN:
|240203-Z-US113-1101
|Resolution:
|3946x2976
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Troop Command Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jean Martinez Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT