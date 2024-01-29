Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Troop Command Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    101st Troop Command Retirement Ceremony

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez Ruiz 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Maniel F. Rodriguez Guzman, retired, gives a speech during a retirement ceremony at Camp Santiago Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 3, 2024. Rodriguez Served 26 years. The 101st Troop Command honored the retired Soldiers thanking them for their dedication and commitment in the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez )

    ceremony
    retirement
    101st Troop Command

