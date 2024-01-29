101st Troop Command Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Maniel F. Rodriguez Guzman, retired, gives a speech during a retirement ceremony at Camp Santiago Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 3, 2024. Rodriguez Served 26 years. The 101st Troop Command honored the retired Soldiers thanking them for their dedication and commitment in the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez )

