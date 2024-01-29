Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wyoming Visits Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) pulls into Norfolk, Va. in support of USSTRATCOM Component Commanders Conference, Feb. 2, 2024. During the conference, leaders of the nation’s nuclear triad will discuss ways to enhance joint warfighting collaboration and strengthen strategic deterrence to ensure the safety and security of the United States and its allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 16:16
    VIRIN: 240202-N-JO245-1011
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    This work, USS Wyoming Visits Norfolk, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarine Force
    USSTRATCOM
    SUBFOR
    USFFC
    USS Wyoming
    SSBB 742

