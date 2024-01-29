USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) pulls into Norfolk, Va. in support of USSTRATCOM Component Commanders Conference, Feb. 2, 2024. During the conference, leaders of the nation’s nuclear triad will discuss ways to enhance joint warfighting collaboration and strengthen strategic deterrence to ensure the safety and security of the United States and its allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.03.2024 16:11 Photo ID: 8223318 VIRIN: 240202-N-UB406-1200 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 1.72 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Wyoming Visits Norfolk [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.