    USNS Brunswick Returns Home after 7 Years in the Western Pacific [Image 5 of 5]

    USNS Brunswick Returns Home after 7 Years in the Western Pacific

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by LaShawn Sykes 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    NORFOLK, Va. – Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) sixth expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Brunswick (T-EPF 6) shifted its hub port in Saipan to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story, Va., Feb. 3, 2024. The evolution signified the completion of a seven-year forward deployment that began Jan. 30, 2017, in support of military logistics operations in U.S. Seventh, Fifth, and Third Fleets’ areas of operation.

