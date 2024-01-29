Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-5 Super Galaxy is the newest mobility aircraft to learn tactics at the AATTC [Image 3 of 5]

    C-5 Super Galaxy is the newest mobility aircraft to learn tactics at the AATTC

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kirk Teufel, top, and Maj. Josh Perrigo, instructor pilots with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, board a C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona during Winter Training at the AATTC, January 24, 2024. Winter Training is a break from the regular course schedule where the instructors of AATTC tweak the training scenarios for the coming year and perform them, with the help of guest units, to keep their skills fresh. This is the first time that a C-5 has practiced tactics taught at the AATTC. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 16 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    This work, C-5 Super Galaxy is the newest mobility aircraft to learn tactics at the AATTC [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22nd Airlift Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    Josh Perrigo
    Kirk Tuefel

