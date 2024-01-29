Red Bull Departure Ceremony

Soldiers, family members and friends gather for a deployment ceremony at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Feb. 1st, 2024. More than 550 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard's 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" began final preparations for a deployment to the Middle East. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

