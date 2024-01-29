Soldiers, family members and friends gather for a deployment ceremony at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Feb. 1st, 2024. More than 550 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard's 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" began final preparations for a deployment to the Middle East. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2024 10:19
|Photo ID:
|8223128
|VIRIN:
|240201-Z-OO172-1009
|Resolution:
|4736x3382
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Bull Departure Ceremony [Image 33 of 33], by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
