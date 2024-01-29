Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Bull Departure Ceremony [Image 26 of 33]

    Red Bull Departure Ceremony

    EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Tyler Becker 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Soldiers, family members and friends gather for a deployment ceremony at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Feb. 1st, 2024. More than 550 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard's 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" began final preparations for a deployment to the Middle East. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

    TAGS

    Red Bulls
    Departure Ceremony
    Middle East
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment

