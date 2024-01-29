Col. Jess Curry, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Recovery Field Office commander, and Mei Lam, a Lahaina resident, discuss the debris removal process and soil testing in Lam’s neighborhood in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Jan. 31. To ensure debris removal operations are conducted safely there is significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the work. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE Photo by Robert DeDeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 23:22 Photo ID: 8222924 VIRIN: 240131-A-RY318-2031 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 4.9 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resident discussion [Image 2 of 2], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.