    Resident discussion [Image 1 of 2]

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Col. Jess Curry, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Recovery Field Office commander, and Mei Lam, a Lahaina resident, discuss the debris removal process and soil testing in Lam’s neighborhood in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Jan. 31. To ensure debris removal operations are conducted safely there is significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the work. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE Photo by Robert DeDeaux)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 23:22
    Photo ID: 8222923
    VIRIN: 240131-A-RY318-2001
    Resolution: 3595x2641
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Resident discussion [Image 2 of 2], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Pacific Ocean Division
    Honolulu District
    Maui County
    Hawaii Wildfires

