Fluekiger’s Review

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers quality assurance specialist Terrance Fluekiger, of the St. Paul District, reviews his safety checklist before debris removal operations in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Jan. 31. To ensure debris removal operations are conducted safely there is significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the work. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE Photo by Robert DeDeaux)

