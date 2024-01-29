Garrison employee Honored for Exceptional Service

Laurence Batiz provided remarks to his co-workers after receiving the Civilian Service Commendation Medal and the Garrison Commander’s coin on Jan. 22, 2024. Batiz earned the award for his exceptional performance of duty from March 2022 through March 2024. During this period, he was assigned as a resource management analyst with the Resource Management Office at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, N.Y. Before leaving for his new assignment in Washington, D.C., Batiz received his award. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

