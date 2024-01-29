Walter Wiggins, Resource Management Officer, read the award certificate (R), as Col. Brian A. Jacobs, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton (far left), prepared to present Laurence Batiz with the Civilian Service Commendation Medal on Jan. 22, 2024. Batiz was recognized for his exceptional performance of duty from March 2022 through March 2024 while assigned as a resource management analyst with the Resource Management Office, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, N.Y. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 23:17 Photo ID: 8222911 VIRIN: 240122-A-LO645-7947 Resolution: 4482x2951 Size: 2.26 MB Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison employee Honored for Exceptional Service [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.