    Garrison employee Honored for Exceptional Service [Image 1 of 4]

    Garrison employee Honored for Exceptional Service

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Col. Brian A. Jacobs, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton (L), presented Laurence Batiz the Civilian Service Commendation Medal on Jan. 22, 2024, for exceptional performance of duty from March 2022 through March 2024 while assigned as a resource management analyst with the Resource Management Office, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, N.Y. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 23:17
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Workforce
    Civilian Service Award
    Army Civilian
    Be All You Can Be
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Possibilities

