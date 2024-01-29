Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH Continues Residual Fuel Removal at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 3 of 6]

    JTF-RH Continues Residual Fuel Removal at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Members in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) continue defueling residual fuel from a spectacle blind at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Feb. 2, 2024, Halawa, Hawaii. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    This work, JTF-RH Continues Residual Fuel Removal at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 6 of 6], by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

