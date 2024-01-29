Cpl. Llayra Abad, an information technology specialist with the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a photo on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2024. Abad is the first member of her family to join the Army and hopes to leave a legacy that will make them proud. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 18:29
|Photo ID:
|8222671
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-JL197-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|924.55 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Solidarity within the barracks helps 8th TSC Soldier grow and flourish [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Solidarity within the barracks helps 8th TSC Soldier grow and flourish
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT