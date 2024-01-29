Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Solidarity within the barracks helps 8th TSC Soldier grow and flourish [Image 1 of 4]

    Solidarity within the barracks helps 8th TSC Soldier grow and flourish

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    First Sgt. Honeymae Weaver-Bowen (left), with Transportation Company Pacific, 8th Theater Sustainment Command and Cpl. Llayra Abad, an information technology specialist, also with the 8th TSC, pose for a photo on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2023. Abad was awarded a unit coin for having the best room in the barracks. (Courtesy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 18:29
    Photo ID: 8222668
    VIRIN: 230928-A-A5006-1001
    Resolution: 2316x3088
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Solidarity within the barracks helps 8th TSC Soldier grow and flourish [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Solidarity within the barracks helps 8th TSC Soldier grow and flourish
    Solidarity within the barracks helps 8th TSC Soldier grow and flourish
    Solidarity within the barracks helps 8th TSC Soldier grow and flourish
    Solidarity within the barracks helps 8th TSC Soldier grow and flourish

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Solidarity within the barracks helps 8th TSC Soldier grow and flourish

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th TSC
    Chicago
    barracks
    JBLM
    Llayra Abad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT