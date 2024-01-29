First Sgt. Honeymae Weaver-Bowen (left), with Transportation Company Pacific, 8th Theater Sustainment Command and Cpl. Llayra Abad, an information technology specialist, also with the 8th TSC, pose for a photo on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2023. Abad was awarded a unit coin for having the best room in the barracks. (Courtesy)
Solidarity within the barracks helps 8th TSC Soldier grow and flourish
