Army Sgt. William J. Rivers honored in dignified transfer Feb. 2

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. William J. Rivers of Willingboro, New Jersey, Feb. 2, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Rivers was assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)

