Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Counterintelligence Agent Killed in Northwest Iraq (8 FEB 2008)

    Counterintelligence Agent Killed in Northwest Iraq (8 FEB 2008)

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Erin Thompson 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Sgt. Timothy P. Martin

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8222428
    VIRIN: 240202-O-MF537-7292
    Resolution: 244x306
    Size: 15.55 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counterintelligence Agent Killed in Northwest Iraq (8 FEB 2008), by Erin Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Counterintelligence Agent Killed in Northwest Iraq (8 FEB 2008)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    This Week in MI History
    SGT Timothy P. Martin
    2d Stryker BCT
    MI Memorial Wall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT