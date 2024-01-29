Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    G-2 Questions Nellie Bly (4 FEB 1919)

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Nellie Bly speaks with an officer of the Austrian Army in Poland, December 1914.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 16:18
    Photo ID: 8222424
    VIRIN: 240202-A-SE658-5139
    Resolution: 366x480
    Size: 49.03 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    World War I
    American Expeditionary Forces
    This Week in MI History
    Nellie Bly

