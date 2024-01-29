Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ADAPT and overcome

    ADAPT and overcome

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The 633d Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health clinic offers the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Treatment program for all active-duty service members who may struggle with substance abuse at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. To participate in the program, members can self-refer, be referred by a medical provider, or referred by their leadership. For more information, call the mental health clinic at (757) 764-6840. (Courtesy graphic from rehabcenter.net)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 13:44
    Photo ID: 8221939
    VIRIN: 240202-F-F3321-2001
    Resolution: 970x504
    Size: 84.41 KB
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADAPT and overcome, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Help
    ADAPT
    Treatment
    Alcohol and Drug Abuse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT