ADAPT and overcome

The 633d Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health clinic offers the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Treatment program for all active-duty service members who may struggle with substance abuse at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. To participate in the program, members can self-refer, be referred by a medical provider, or referred by their leadership. For more information, call the mental health clinic at (757) 764-6840. (Courtesy graphic from rehabcenter.net)

