The 633d Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health clinic offers the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Treatment program for all active-duty service members who may struggle with substance abuse at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. To participate in the program, members can self-refer, be referred by a medical provider, or referred by their leadership. For more information, call the mental health clinic at (757) 764-6840. (Courtesy graphic from rehabcenter.net)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8221939
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-F3321-2001
|Resolution:
|970x504
|Size:
|84.41 KB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ADAPT and overcome, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT