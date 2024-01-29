Airmen from the 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron receive a trophy after winning a quarterly load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2024. Competition events include a 20-question knowledge test, weapons building and loading procedures and a composite toolkit inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 11:37
|Photo ID:
|8221603
|VIRIN:
|240112-F-RS022-1300
|Resolution:
|4797x3192
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th FW holds quarterly load crew and dedicated eagle keeper competitions [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
