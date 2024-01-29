Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th FW holds quarterly load crew and dedicated eagle keeper competitions [Image 7 of 8]

    4th FW holds quarterly load crew and dedicated eagle keeper competitions

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    The weapons load crews wait for the announcement of winners of a quarterly weapon load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2024. Competition events include a 20-question knowledge test, weapons building and loading procedures and a composite toolkit inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

