4th FW holds quarterly load crew and dedicated eagle keeper competitions

The weapons load crews wait for the announcement of winners of a quarterly weapon load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2024. Competition events include a 20-question knowledge test, weapons building and loading procedures and a composite toolkit inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

Date Taken: 01.12.2024
Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang