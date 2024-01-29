Service members helocast and then swim to shore at Training Area 250 during the 2011 Best Sapper Competition, hosted by the U.S. Army Engineer School. Helocasting is a common element during the competition each year, weather permitting. This year’s BSC – the 17th iteration – is set to kick off April 19 at Roubidoux Park in Waynesville, and registration closes Feb. 16.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 08:17
|Photo ID:
|8221419
|VIRIN:
|240201-A-FH875-6082
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
Best Sapper Competition registration closing soon
