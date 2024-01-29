Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Sapper Competition registration closing soon

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Service members helocast and then swim to shore at Training Area 250 during the 2011 Best Sapper Competition, hosted by the U.S. Army Engineer School. Helocasting is a common element during the competition each year, weather permitting. This year’s BSC – the 17th iteration – is set to kick off April 19 at Roubidoux Park in Waynesville, and registration closes Feb. 16.

    Best Sapper Helocasting

