Best Sapper Competition registration closing soon

Service members helocast and then swim to shore at Training Area 250 during the 2011 Best Sapper Competition, hosted by the U.S. Army Engineer School. Helocasting is a common element during the competition each year, weather permitting. This year’s BSC – the 17th iteration – is set to kick off April 19 at Roubidoux Park in Waynesville, and registration closes Feb. 16.

Date Taken: 02.01.2024, by Melissa Buckley, FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US