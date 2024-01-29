Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Fighter Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    31st Fighter Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Guidons from the 31st Fighter Wing are showcased during the honorary squadron commander induction ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Feb. 2, 2024. The honorary squadron commander program’s purpose is to increase the bond between local civic leaders and the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    community relations
    honorary commander
    community engagement

