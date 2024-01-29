31st Fighter Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony

Guidons from the 31st Fighter Wing are showcased during the honorary squadron commander induction ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Feb. 2, 2024. The honorary squadron commander program’s purpose is to increase the bond between local civic leaders and the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
