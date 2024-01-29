Italian air force Col. Salvatore La Luce, Italian air force commander, gives opening remarks during the honorary squadron commander induction ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Feb. 2, 2024. The honorary squadron commander program is focused on fostering support from a broad cross-section of area community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

Date Taken: 02.02.2024
This work, 31st Fighter Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel