31st Fighter Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, gives opening remarks during the honorary squadron commander induction ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Feb. 2, 2024. Honorary squadron commanders serve as advisors and key communicators for wing issues and monitor public attitudes toward the base mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT