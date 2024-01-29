Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Fighter Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    31st Fighter Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, gives opening remarks during the honorary squadron commander induction ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Feb. 2, 2024. Honorary squadron commanders serve as advisors and key communicators for wing issues and monitor public attitudes toward the base mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 08:12
    Photo ID: 8221414
    VIRIN: 240202-F-ZJ681-2010
    Resolution: 4704x3130
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, 31st Fighter Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    community relations
    honorary commander
    community engagement

