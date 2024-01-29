31st Fighter Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony

Lucia Pramparo, incoming 606th Air Control Squadron honorary commander, receives the guidon from U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Dagostino, 606th ACS commander, during the honorary squadron commander induction ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Feb. 2, 2024. The goal of the honorary squadron commander program is to engage, educate and empower community leaders with the wing, allowing them to be a local voice for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

