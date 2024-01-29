Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201 [Image 9 of 9]

    Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Calvin Edwards, 409th Air Expeditionary Group airfield manager, conducts an airfield check after an aircraft landing at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 25, 2024. The airfield management team conducts routine checks to ensure safe conditions for flight operations, which includes clearing foreign object debris and inspecting airfield lighting for nighttime flights and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 06:01
    Photo ID: 8221335
    VIRIN: 240125-F-SV792-1129
    Resolution: 4503x3002
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    C-17
    airfield management
    AB 201

