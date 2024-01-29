U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Calvin Edwards, 409th Air Expeditionary Group airfield manager, conducts an airfield check after an aircraft landing at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 25, 2024. The airfield management team conducts routine checks to ensure safe conditions for flight operations, which includes clearing foreign object debris and inspecting airfield lighting for nighttime flights and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 06:01
|Photo ID:
|8221335
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-SV792-1129
|Resolution:
|4503x3002
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
