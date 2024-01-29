Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201 [Image 8 of 9]

    Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Webster, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pavement and construction craftsman, drives a front-end loader to build a bridge near the airfield at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 25, 2024. The bridge was built to allow proper flood control of the airfield and ensure the safety of flight operations at AB 201. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 06:01
    Photo ID: 8221334
    VIRIN: 240125-F-SV792-1033
    Resolution: 4320x3456
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

