U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Webster, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pavement and construction craftsman, drives a front-end loader to build a bridge near the airfield at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 25, 2024. The bridge was built to allow proper flood control of the airfield and ensure the safety of flight operations at AB 201. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 06:01
|Photo ID:
|8221334
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-SV792-1033
|Resolution:
|4320x3456
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT