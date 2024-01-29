Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Webster, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pavement and construction craftsman, uses a front-end loader while building a bridge near the airfield at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 25, 2024. To mitigate flooding concerns during the rainy season, the 724th EABS “dirt boys” coordinated with the 409th Air Expeditionary Group airfield management team to build the bridge, clear culverts of built-up sand, and slope ditches away from the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

