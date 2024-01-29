Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201 [Image 5 of 9]

    Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Denbleyker, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pavement and construction craftsman, directs a forklift driver to load a jersey barrier from the airfield area at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 30, 2024. The jersey barrier was found after airfield vegetation was cleared and required removal from the critical area of the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 06:01
    Photo ID: 8221331
    VIRIN: 240130-F-SV792-1034
    Resolution: 2693x1795
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flight operations
    airfield management
    U.S. Air Force
    air base 201

