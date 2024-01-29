Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Denbleyker, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pavement and construction craftsman, directs a forklift driver to load a jersey barrier from the airfield area at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 30, 2024. The jersey barrier was found after airfield vegetation was cleared and required removal from the critical area of the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
01.30.2024
|02.02.2024 06:01
|8221331
|240130-F-SV792-1034
|2693x1795
|3.31 MB
|Location:
AIR BASE 201, NE
|0
|0
