A newly painted checkpoint for foreign object debris marks the edge of an airfield ramp at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 30, 2024. The checkpoint was recently painted as part of airfield improvement plans to ensure safe flightline conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 06:01
|Photo ID:
|8221330
|VIRIN:
|240130-F-SV792-1015
|Resolution:
|2739x1562
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
