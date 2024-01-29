Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201

A newly painted checkpoint for foreign object debris marks the edge of an airfield ramp at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 30, 2024. The checkpoint was recently painted as part of airfield improvement plans to ensure safe flightline conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

