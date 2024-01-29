Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Calvin Edwards, 409th Air Expeditionary Group airfield manager, monitors a newly constructed bridge as a 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fire response vehicle crosses to the airfield at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 30, 2024. The bridge was built to allow proper flood control of the airfield and ensure safe flight operations at AB 201. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

