    Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201 [Image 2 of 9]

    Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A NATO Strategic Airlift Capability C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft taxis after landing at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 25, 2024. The aircraft, which brought personnel and cargo, was assisted by the airfield management team, air traffic control, and ground operations to ensure the safety of aircraft, personnel and airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 06:01
    Photo ID: 8221328
    VIRIN: 240125-F-SV792-1118
    Resolution: 2626x1751
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    C-17
    airfield management
    AB 201

