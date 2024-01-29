U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Calvin Edwards, 409th Air Expeditionary Group airfield manager, prepares for an airfield operations board at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 26, 2024. The AOB assembles all key players in airfield operations to bring awareness to projects, concerns and updates to flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 06:01
|Photo ID:
|8221327
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-SV792-1002
|Resolution:
|1883x1506
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT