U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Calvin Edwards, 409th Air Expeditionary Group airfield manager, prepares for an airfield operations board at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 26, 2024. The AOB assembles all key players in airfield operations to bring awareness to projects, concerns and updates to flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 06:01 Photo ID: 8221327 VIRIN: 240126-F-SV792-1002 Resolution: 1883x1506 Size: 1.43 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.