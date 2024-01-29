Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201 [Image 1 of 9]

    Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Calvin Edwards, 409th Air Expeditionary Group airfield manager, prepares for an airfield operations board at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 26, 2024. The AOB assembles all key players in airfield operations to bring awareness to projects, concerns and updates to flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 06:01
    Photo ID: 8221327
    VIRIN: 240126-F-SV792-1002
    Resolution: 1883x1506
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safe airfield enables flight operations at AB 201 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight operations
    airfield management
    Niger
    Air Base 201
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

