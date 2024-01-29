Chaplain (LTC) Cheney (right), U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, bids farewell to Pastor Burkhard Zill, Protestant Christian senior pastor at Baumholder, after a farewell service held in honor of Zill on Jan. 28 at the Baumholder Protestant Church. (Photo by Bernd Mai, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 05:40
|Photo ID:
|8221295
|VIRIN:
|240128-A-A4479-1001
|Resolution:
|4125x3145
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reflections on the farewell of a beloved pastor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reflections on the farewell of a beloved pastor
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT