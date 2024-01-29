Reflections on the farewell of a beloved pastor

Chaplain (LTC) Cheney (right), U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, bids farewell to Pastor Burkhard Zill, Protestant Christian senior pastor at Baumholder, after a farewell service held in honor of Zill on Jan. 28 at the Baumholder Protestant Church. (Photo by Bernd Mai, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs)

