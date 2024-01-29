Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish and Conqueror Soldiers conduct Table VI qualification [Image 4 of 5]

    Polish and Conqueror Soldiers conduct Table VI qualification

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, fire a round from the M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank during the night fire gunnery qualification of a joint combined arms live fire exercise at Nowa Deba, Poland, Jan. 29, 2024. The CALFEX was held in conjunction with the Polish 1st Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division, to certify each company's warfighting capability and inter-maneuverability with combined arms for demonstration of lethality. The exercise tested their readiness and cohesiveness in working together while ensuring interoperability and contribution to their mission in Europe. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III)

    This work, Polish and Conqueror Soldiers conduct Table VI qualification [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

