U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, fire a round from the M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank during the gunnery qualification of a joint combined arms live fire exercise at Nowa Deba, Poland, Jan. 31, 2024. The CALFEX was held in conjunction with the Polish 1st Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division, to certify each company's warfighting capability and inter-maneuverability with combined arms for demonstration of lethality. The exercise tested their readiness and cohesiveness in working together while ensuring interoperability and contribution to their mission in Europe. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 05:02 Photo ID: 8221282 VIRIN: 240131-A-XS985-1004 Resolution: 2236x1341 Size: 1.66 MB Location: NOWA DEBA, PL Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish and Conqueror Soldiers conduct Table VI qualification [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.