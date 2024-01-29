Polish and Conqueror Soldiers conduct Table VI qualification

Polish soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division, conduct gunnery qualification with the M1A1 Abrams tank during a joint combined arms live fire exercise with the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, at Nowa Deba, Poland, Jan. 29, 2024. The CALFEX was held in conjunction with the Polish to certify each company's warfighting capability and inter-maneuverability with combined arms for a demonstration of lethality. The exercise tested their readiness and cohesiveness in working together while ensuring interoperability and contribution to their mission in Europe. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III)

