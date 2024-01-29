U.S. Marine Prepares for Arctic Warfare in NATO's Exercise Nordic Response 2024

A U.S. Marine from the 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division participates in an ice breaker drill for cold weather training ahead of NATO’s Exercise Nordic Response 2024 in Setermoen, Norway, on Feb. 1, 2024. The exercise aims to boost military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity arctic warfare, examining areas such as command and control interoperability, combined joint operations, maritime logistics, integration with NATO forces, and response to adversaries in dynamic scenarios. The U.S. reaffirms its commitment and readiness to support Norway, allies, and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jahnn Lugo)

