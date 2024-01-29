A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engages targets with a Mk-19 grenade launcher during a live-fire exercise at the training range in Slunj, Croatia, Jan. 25, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 02:44 Photo ID: 8221189 VIRIN: 240125-A-JM436-1294 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 3.24 MB Location: SLUNJ, HR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 173rd Paratroopers Train on MK19 In Croatia [Image 9 of 9], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.