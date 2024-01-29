U. S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, operate with a Caterpillar D6T Dozer to fill in a gradient that may pose hazards during Engineers Combine Road Building as part of Castle Dvorac 24 at the training range in Slunj, Croatia, Jan. 25, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 02:38 Photo ID: 8221172 VIRIN: 240125-A-JM436-1107 Resolution: 5506x3670 Size: 4.3 MB Location: SLUNJ, HR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 173rd Engineers Conduct Training in Croatia During Castle Dvorac 24 [Image 16 of 16], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.